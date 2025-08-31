Previous
Raindrops by casablanca
Raindrops

A sight I have not seen in a while. Raindrops on the back door handle. Back to sunshine again this morning, but hoping for some more rain. Land desperately needs it.
Diana ace
Lovely clarity on your drops, hope you get some more.
August 31st, 2025  
