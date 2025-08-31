Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Raindrops
A sight I have not seen in a while. Raindrops on the back door handle. Back to sunshine again this morning, but hoping for some more rain. Land desperately needs it.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
1
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3310
photos
173
followers
84
following
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
30th August 2025 6:06pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely clarity on your drops, hope you get some more.
August 31st, 2025
