243 / 365
The Pond double take
@allsop
you asked to see what my local pond normally looks like when it has its usual amount of water in, so I did this comparison for you.
The bottom one was taken just after we had rain too. It needs a lot more to restore it, lose that murky green and give the fish and birds back their normal habitat.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3311
photos
173
followers
84
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2025
Taken
1st September 2025 7:15am
Susan Wakely
ace
Goodness. A common problem with low water levels. Hopefully they are quickly restored.
September 1st, 2025
Brian
ace
Oh my. Rain
September 1st, 2025
