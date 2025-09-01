Previous
The Pond double take by casablanca
The Pond double take

@allsop you asked to see what my local pond normally looks like when it has its usual amount of water in, so I did this comparison for you.

The bottom one was taken just after we had rain too. It needs a lot more to restore it, lose that murky green and give the fish and birds back their normal habitat.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Goodness. A common problem with low water levels. Hopefully they are quickly restored.
September 1st, 2025  
Brian ace
Oh my. Rain
September 1st, 2025  
