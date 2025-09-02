Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
Stalking
Someone out there doesn't care about the low water, probably makes hunting easier! Day beginning with sunshine but more rain later, they say.
I have carer duties plus family in hospital currently, so off visiting. Will hope to catch up with your lovely photos soon.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
2
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3312
photos
173
followers
84
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
2nd September 2025 7:45am
Privacy
Public
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot of the stalker. Hope all ok with the family.
September 2nd, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Very nice indeed. I love the reflection. Hope hospitalised family member makes good progress and can soon return home. L&P
September 2nd, 2025
