Stalking by casablanca
Stalking

Someone out there doesn't care about the low water, probably makes hunting easier! Day beginning with sunshine but more rain later, they say.

I have carer duties plus family in hospital currently, so off visiting. Will hope to catch up with your lovely photos soon.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot of the stalker. Hope all ok with the family.
September 2nd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Very nice indeed. I love the reflection. Hope hospitalised family member makes good progress and can soon return home. L&P
September 2nd, 2025  
