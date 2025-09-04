Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
246 / 365
Romance in Denim
A couple down by the pond. Using the basic Apple Photos editing tool, I decided to remove all the colours except blue and leave the trees as looking sepia just for fun.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3314
photos
173
followers
85
following
67% complete
View this month »
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th September 2025 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
I like your effect - and love your caption! :)
September 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Interesting selective colour ! Romance ? but still sitting well apart !!
September 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great title and edit. I hope it is not a lovers' quarrel, as Beryl mentioned they are keeping their distance ;-)
September 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Cool selective colour
September 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close