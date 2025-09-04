Previous
Romance in Denim by casablanca
Romance in Denim

A couple down by the pond. Using the basic Apple Photos editing tool, I decided to remove all the colours except blue and leave the trees as looking sepia just for fun.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Rob Z ace
I like your effect - and love your caption! :)
September 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting selective colour ! Romance ? but still sitting well apart !!
September 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great title and edit. I hope it is not a lovers' quarrel, as Beryl mentioned they are keeping their distance ;-)
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Cool selective colour
September 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 4th, 2025  
