Fluffy by casablanca
247 / 365

Fluffy

After some hefty showers over the past few days, it was nice to see a peek of blue sky and fluffy clouds again. Took me straight to singing the old Elkie Brooks classic "Sunshine after the Rain."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4y5TOVldgkQ
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely cloud!
September 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely if you edit I hope you save this for a replacement background.
September 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
such a gorgeous cloud, well spottd and captured.
September 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool cloud
September 5th, 2025  
