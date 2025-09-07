Previous
Balanced
Balanced

Excited to spot a Common Darter yesterday. Most dragonflies I have seen this year have chosen not to sit still and be photographed!
7th September 2025

Casablanca

My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
Beverley
Beautiful warm colours in the light & such a great capture of the wings. Super
September 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae
Superb macro and sharp focus! Aren't they ugly?
September 7th, 2025  
