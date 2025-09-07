Sign up
249 / 365
Balanced
Excited to spot a Common Darter yesterday. Most dragonflies I have seen this year have chosen not to sit still and be photographed!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3317
photos
173
followers
86
following
Beverley
ace
Beautiful warm colours in the light & such a great capture of the wings. Super
September 7th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Superb macro and sharp focus! Aren't they ugly?
September 7th, 2025
