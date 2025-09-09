Previous
Upper Pond by casablanca
251 / 365

Upper Pond

If you want to know the history of the house, its owners and how they created the gardens, you can find it on this link:

https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/hyde-hall/about-hyde-hall/history

9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Thanks for the link, what a wonderful display those water Lillies will make when they are in flower.
September 9th, 2025  
Diana
A wonderful capture of this beautiful home and setting, thanks for the interesting link.
September 9th, 2025  
Babs
A lovely shot and thanks for the link, such an interesting history.
September 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Read the link with interest - amazing what can be achieved with determination and the love of the land to create such wonderful landscape gardens . What an amazing pond with its thriving waterlilies and structured trees . A lovely and peaceful scene ! fav
September 9th, 2025  
Wylie
lovely classic shot
September 9th, 2025  
