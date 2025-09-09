Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Upper Pond
If you want to know the history of the house, its owners and how they created the gardens, you can find it on this link:
https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/hyde-hall/about-hyde-hall/history
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
5
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3319
photos
173
followers
86
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th September 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Thanks for the link, what a wonderful display those water Lillies will make when they are in flower.
September 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful home and setting, thanks for the interesting link.
September 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
A lovely shot and thanks for the link, such an interesting history.
September 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Read the link with interest - amazing what can be achieved with determination and the love of the land to create such wonderful landscape gardens . What an amazing pond with its thriving waterlilies and structured trees . A lovely and peaceful scene ! fav
September 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
lovely classic shot
September 9th, 2025
