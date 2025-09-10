Sign up
252 / 365
252 / 365
Hidden
Never noticed this statue before hidden in the trees......
Life extremely rollercoastery and challenging right now. Will catch up with you all again soon.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
5
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3320
photos
173
followers
86
following
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No doubt at one point in life she would have been the focal point before nature took over with all the trees growing around her ! Sorry to hear things are difficult at the moment - just flow with the tide and hopefully things will soon be back to normal again ! 🙃😉
September 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice find , do hope life becomes more settled for you
September 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
She is probably trying to find some warmer shelter as the weather is getting cooler. I hope someone knits her a jumper before winter.
Hope things settle down soon
September 10th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
What a beautiful capture
September 10th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
What IS she doing? L&P
September 10th, 2025
