252 / 365

Hidden

Never noticed this statue before hidden in the trees......

Life extremely rollercoastery and challenging right now. Will catch up with you all again soon.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
No doubt at one point in life she would have been the focal point before nature took over with all the trees growing around her ! Sorry to hear things are difficult at the moment - just flow with the tide and hopefully things will soon be back to normal again ! 🙃😉
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice find , do hope life becomes more settled for you
September 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
She is probably trying to find some warmer shelter as the weather is getting cooler. I hope someone knits her a jumper before winter.
Hope things settle down soon
September 10th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
What a beautiful capture
September 10th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
What IS she doing? L&P
September 10th, 2025  
