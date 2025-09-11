Sign up
Previous
253 / 365
Lower Pond
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
7
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3321
photos
173
followers
86
following
69% complete
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th September 2025 10:45am
Privacy
Public
Babs
ace
What a peaceful scene
September 11th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Looks a lovely secluded spot.
September 11th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Lovely reflections
September 11th, 2025
narayani
ace
Looks a lovely spot
September 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
September 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful calm capture… gorgeous warm shades and reflections…
September 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
September 11th, 2025
