Rose Walk by casablanca
Rose Walk

Major new redesign that has been going on all year. The top one is how it used to look with a grass path and looped ropes supporting the roses.

New one is these metallic twisty columns with a hard floor. Looking forward to June next year to see how it looks with the roses in there.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Babs ace
What a difference. I love the new one. It will be lovely to see how it changes over the next few months
September 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the old version. One of the wineries here have something similar in metal, the flowers don't seem to like it ;-)
September 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
It will be interesting to see when the roses bloom.
September 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I liked the before so much!!
September 12th, 2025  
