Previous
254 / 365
Rose Walk
Major new redesign that has been going on all year. The top one is how it used to look with a grass path and looped ropes supporting the roses.
New one is these metallic twisty columns with a hard floor. Looking forward to June next year to see how it looks with the roses in there.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
2025
Taken
11th September 2025 10:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a difference. I love the new one. It will be lovely to see how it changes over the next few months
September 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the old version. One of the wineries here have something similar in metal, the flowers don't seem to like it ;-)
September 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
It will be interesting to see when the roses bloom.
September 12th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I liked the before so much!!
September 12th, 2025
