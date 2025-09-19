Sign up
261 / 365
Wet Start
.....but 27ºc due today so it will dry out. Glad to have had a day off yesterday. Back on to my Carer duties today....
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
6
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th September 2025 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is lovely - so nice and bright! Hope all is ok with you.
September 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s good to read you feel rested, you know kindness can transform someone’s darkest moment with a blaze of light. & sometimes we never know how much our caring matters. It’s a wonderful thing to care. Fabulous red flash with cute drops of rain.
September 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nature's diamonds
September 19th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous capture of the rain on the cobwebs
September 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful jewels.
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful clarity on the droplets!
September 19th, 2025
