Wet Start by casablanca
261 / 365

Wet Start

.....but 27ºc due today so it will dry out. Glad to have had a day off yesterday. Back on to my Carer duties today....
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is lovely - so nice and bright! Hope all is ok with you.
September 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s good to read you feel rested, you know kindness can transform someone’s darkest moment with a blaze of light. & sometimes we never know how much our caring matters. It’s a wonderful thing to care. Fabulous red flash with cute drops of rain.
September 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Nature's diamonds
September 19th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous capture of the rain on the cobwebs
September 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful jewels.
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful clarity on the droplets!
September 19th, 2025  
