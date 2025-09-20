Previous
Tesco Cat by casablanca
Tesco Cat

It's been an extremely tough week and issues are ongoing, so spotting the Tesco Cat was a moment of light relief yesterday. What a bargain price, eh?
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Renee Salamon ace
He’s adorable - we always told our son we bought him at Tescos! Do hope things settle soon.
September 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fun capture!
September 20th, 2025  
