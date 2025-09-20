Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
Tesco Cat
It's been an extremely tough week and issues are ongoing, so spotting the Tesco Cat was a moment of light relief yesterday. What a bargain price, eh?
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
2
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3330
photos
174
followers
84
following
71% complete
View this month »
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th September 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
He’s adorable - we always told our son we bought him at Tescos! Do hope things settle soon.
September 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Fun capture!
September 20th, 2025
