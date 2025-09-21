Previous
Blind-ed by the Light by casablanca
263 / 365

Blind-ed by the Light

A snapshot from my bed looking up at the blinds. The shapes and patterns of the sunlight behind appealed to me.

Thanks for your kind and supportive comments this past week. Those of you who are or have been Carers for elderly relatives will know a quieter day is probably not coming. A challenging and at times rollercoastery season of life for as long as it lasts. Just doing all I can.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
I could spend a long time just looking at and meditating upon this.
September 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice
September 21st, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Very nice indeed
September 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful lines and light.
September 21st, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Such fabulous lines and light
September 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
I like how the receding light draws my eye further into this photo. Well titled!
September 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great light.
Not only those that are elderly. At any age it can take its toll.
It’s down to how many plates you can spin at the same time before a plate gets broken.
Thinking of you.💐
September 21st, 2025  
