Blind-ed by the Light

A snapshot from my bed looking up at the blinds. The shapes and patterns of the sunlight behind appealed to me.
Thanks for your kind and supportive comments this past week. Those of you who are or have been Carers for elderly relatives will know a quieter day is probably not coming. A challenging and at times rollercoastery season of life for as long as it lasts. Just doing all I can.
Not only those that are elderly. At any age it can take its toll.
It’s down to how many plates you can spin at the same time before a plate gets broken.
Thinking of you.💐