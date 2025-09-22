Previous
For Pam by casablanca
For Pam

......before they all disappear! Just because I know how much you love hydrangeas.

Thanks for your wonderful notes of prayers and encouragements yesterday. Hugely appreciated as I keep plodding on through this Carer season.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@pamknowler
September 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Very pretty and lovely light
September 22nd, 2025  
