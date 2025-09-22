Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
For Pam
......before they all disappear! Just because I know how much you love hydrangeas.
Thanks for your wonderful notes of prayers and encouragements yesterday. Hugely appreciated as I keep plodding on through this Carer season.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3332
photos
174
followers
84
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd September 2025 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@pamknowler
September 22nd, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Very pretty and lovely light
September 22nd, 2025
