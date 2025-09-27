Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
A nice surprise
Bumped into a familiar face on the lake yesterday. The Young Fella was out on Safety Boat while the school parties were tackling raft build and kayak. Grabbed a moment when there were no children in his vicinity and snapped my happy boy at work.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th September 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
He does look to be in his happy place.
September 27th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Super composition
September 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Just goes to show he can run but he can't hide ha ha.
September 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great surprise for both of you, I love his smile ;-)
September 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@onewing
ha ha, I did hear his dulcet tones calling out across the water with the words "Mother dearest! What are you doing here?"
September 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful encounter!
September 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
