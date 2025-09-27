Previous
A nice surprise by casablanca
269 / 365

A nice surprise

Bumped into a familiar face on the lake yesterday. The Young Fella was out on Safety Boat while the school parties were tackling raft build and kayak. Grabbed a moment when there were no children in his vicinity and snapped my happy boy at work.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
He does look to be in his happy place.
September 27th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Super composition
September 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Just goes to show he can run but he can't hide ha ha.
September 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great surprise for both of you, I love his smile ;-)
September 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing ha ha, I did hear his dulcet tones calling out across the water with the words "Mother dearest! What are you doing here?"
September 27th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful encounter!
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact