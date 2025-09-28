Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
270 / 365
Coffee Break
A moment on site by the pedalo pond to sit in the fresh air and enjoy a beautifully made vanilla latte. Bliss.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3338
photos
173
followers
82
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th September 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
I'll join you if I can have tea.
September 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@onewing
They do an excellent tea there, buying you one now... cheers!
September 28th, 2025
Brian
ace
Love the POV
September 28th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
I'll come too if I can have hot chocolate
September 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Those boots are made for walking!!!
September 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great way to sit and take a little time for yourself.
September 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot with all the blue tones!
September 28th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Looks perfect
September 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful way to enjoy a break, in the sight of the pond !
September 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close