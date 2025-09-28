Previous
Coffee Break by casablanca
270 / 365

Coffee Break

A moment on site by the pedalo pond to sit in the fresh air and enjoy a beautifully made vanilla latte. Bliss.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Babs ace
I'll join you if I can have tea.
September 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing They do an excellent tea there, buying you one now... cheers!
September 28th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the POV
September 28th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
I'll come too if I can have hot chocolate
September 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Those boots are made for walking!!!
September 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great way to sit and take a little time for yourself.
September 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot with all the blue tones!
September 28th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Looks perfect
September 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful way to enjoy a break, in the sight of the pond !
September 28th, 2025  
