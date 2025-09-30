Sign up
272 / 365
Autumn Morning
The light pouring through our copper beech tree caught my eye. I do love those glory rays you get at this time of year. The remnants of my little wildflower meadow area beneath, webs galore and fading into the season.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
9
5
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
29th September 2025 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
Lovely light
September 30th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Beautiful atmospheric Autumn scene.
September 30th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Exactly what I was trying to create! fav
September 30th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Beautiful light.
September 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful I have so few spiders and webs this year
September 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of these beautiful rays and webs!
September 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Such amazing light!
September 30th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely light and composition.
September 30th, 2025
