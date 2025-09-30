Previous
Autumn Morning by casablanca
Autumn Morning

The light pouring through our copper beech tree caught my eye. I do love those glory rays you get at this time of year. The remnants of my little wildflower meadow area beneath, webs galore and fading into the season.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Shirley ace
Lovely light
September 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Beautiful atmospheric Autumn scene.
September 30th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Exactly what I was trying to create! fav
September 30th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Beautiful light.
September 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful I have so few spiders and webs this year
September 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these beautiful rays and webs!
September 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Such amazing light!
September 30th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely light and composition.
September 30th, 2025  
