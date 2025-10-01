Blue Sapphire

Today is the Blue Sapphire 65th Anniversary for my parents. I had got them this lovely painting of our family's beloved Isles of Scilly, where they have previously spent special anniversaries, and I had organised a card to be delivered from King Charles and Queen Camilla in commemoration of the special date, which arrived a day early.



I got them a card from Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for their Diamond Anniversary. Seemed fitting to request another from the King and Queen for their 65th now that Dad is on his 5th monarch in his lifetime. The Young Fella and I are heading there with a cake I baked them yesterday to take our congratulations in person.