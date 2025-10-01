Previous
Blue Sapphire by casablanca
Blue Sapphire

Today is the Blue Sapphire 65th Anniversary for my parents. I had got them this lovely painting of our family's beloved Isles of Scilly, where they have previously spent special anniversaries, and I had organised a card to be delivered from King Charles and Queen Camilla in commemoration of the special date, which arrived a day early.

I got them a card from Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for their Diamond Anniversary. Seemed fitting to request another from the King and Queen for their 65th now that Dad is on his 5th monarch in his lifetime. The Young Fella and I are heading there with a cake I baked them yesterday to take our congratulations in person.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Congratulations to your parents.
October 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and thoughtful , and many congratulations to your parents on this Special Anniversary - may you all have a wonderful day !
October 1st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Wow 65 years! That is wonderful and what a lovely present you have given them. Give them my love, congratulations and respect.
October 1st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Enjoy your day with them
October 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Something to celebrate, indeed. Congratulations to your parents!
October 1st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely. Congratulations to them.
October 1st, 2025  
Annie D ace
Congratulations to them both - enjoy the celebration :)
October 1st, 2025  
