Fun Time with a 365 Buddy!

Always an absolute delight when I get an opportunity to spend time with this lovely lady! She took on the adventure of catching a train out my way from London and I drove her to RHS Hyde Hall Gardens, a favourite place of mine.



We had an absolute ball enjoying the flowers and an additional treat to have her come back to my home and to meet The Young Fella, who had a half day to help prepare for a course and exam. Still grinning and looking forward to her next visit to England already.



