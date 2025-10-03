Previous
Fun Time with a 365 Buddy! by casablanca
275 / 365

Fun Time with a 365 Buddy!

Always an absolute delight when I get an opportunity to spend time with this lovely lady! She took on the adventure of catching a train out my way from London and I drove her to RHS Hyde Hall Gardens, a favourite place of mine.

We had an absolute ball enjoying the flowers and an additional treat to have her come back to my home and to meet The Young Fella, who had a half day to help prepare for a course and exam. Still grinning and looking forward to her next visit to England already.

3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Annie D ace
Beautiful collection of pics 🌟
October 3rd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous, colourful images of a wonderful day out...
October 3rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
What a fabulous set of photos.
October 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this stunning collage, such wonderful shots of a memorable day!
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful photos and wonderful energy bouncing out of my iPad… it is so thrilling and truly fabulous to see. I’m smiling like a a Cheshire cat 🤣
Precious times shared is what life is all about… beautiful start to the day… awesomeness
October 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great record of a 365 meet-up.
October 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super set of photos to remind of your wonderful day meeting up and entertaining your co 365er.
October 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
How fabulous! Wonderful collage! I hope it will be me one day
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Absolutely delightful!
October 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collage of a fabulous meet-up and day !
October 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous collage, so glad you were able to have such a fun day catching up with Dorothy. So glad she was able to visit your neck of the woods.

You will have to come out to Australia one day and catch up with some of your southern hemisphere friends.
October 3rd, 2025  
