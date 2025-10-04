Previous
And it begins... by casablanca
276 / 365

And it begins...

Austrian Stroh rum went into the dried fruit yesterday...... today I am baking my Christmas Cake, which we eat from 1st December onwards during Advent. Makes it more special as there is so much festive food around these days, it is good to enjoy the cake gradually through Advent.

Why bake it now? It needs 8 weeks to mature before making the marzipan and then the royal icing, so the moment is now.

Happy that Hubby made it back around midnight driving from Scotland where he has been teaching sailing all week. Storm Amy made the journey a tad challenging in places!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Sounds delicious!
October 4th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Mmmm I can almost smell it....☺️
October 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Do three every year two for our boys and their families and one for us...two done one to go. We put Brandy in ours!
October 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop delicious thought! I will make the Christmas pudding on Stir Up Sunday. Love the fruity tastes of the season!
October 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture and although I don't do a Christmas cake, I always admire those who do! Glad hubby made it back - it was wild last night.
October 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ooh! Is it that time already? I’m not ready. I’m ready for Christmas cake though…
October 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous photo
October 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh how delicious, I have not had a home made Christmas Cake in almost 20 years! Harry does not eat it :-(
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact