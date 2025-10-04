And it begins...

Austrian Stroh rum went into the dried fruit yesterday...... today I am baking my Christmas Cake, which we eat from 1st December onwards during Advent. Makes it more special as there is so much festive food around these days, it is good to enjoy the cake gradually through Advent.



Why bake it now? It needs 8 weeks to mature before making the marzipan and then the royal icing, so the moment is now.



Happy that Hubby made it back around midnight driving from Scotland where he has been teaching sailing all week. Storm Amy made the journey a tad challenging in places!