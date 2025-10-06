Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
278 / 365
Spaceman
This tree stump marking looks just like a spaceman to me.... though I could be completely nuts, of course!
Took me mentally to this Chris de Burgh classic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KODskj8gd74
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
11
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3346
photos
175
followers
82
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
11
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
6th October 2025 6:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
It does!! He's dancing.
October 6th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I can see this too! He's wrapped in bandages!
October 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's a favourite Christmas song of mine!!!
October 6th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I never would have seen it but if I concentrate I now can. Lovely tones and textures
October 6th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Got it! Took some looking though. Nice observation.
October 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well spotted
October 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! found him - great observation and capture !
October 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
October 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
October 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s as clear as clear can be… so well spotted.
October 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Cool find
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close