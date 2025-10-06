Previous
Spaceman by casablanca
Spaceman

This tree stump marking looks just like a spaceman to me.... though I could be completely nuts, of course!

Took me mentally to this Chris de Burgh classic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KODskj8gd74
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
JackieR ace
It does!! He's dancing.
October 6th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I can see this too! He's wrapped in bandages!
October 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's a favourite Christmas song of mine!!!
October 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I never would have seen it but if I concentrate I now can. Lovely tones and textures
October 6th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Got it! Took some looking though. Nice observation.
October 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Well spotted
October 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! found him - great observation and capture !
October 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good find
October 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted.
October 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s as clear as clear can be… so well spotted.
October 6th, 2025  
Dave ace
Cool find
October 6th, 2025  
