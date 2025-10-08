A distant memory...

A nostalgia moment today. We got engaged on this day back in 1992 and this photo is from a self timed shot we took at a lunch stop in Germany while driving down to the opera festival in Verona that Summer, camping all the way. Young and skinny and a looooong time ago!



No celebrations together today as he is on a course, but at least I can still look back and remember the moment of the proposal, the dinner and the red rose followed by a flight to Amsterdam the next day to buy the ring. Nice memories.