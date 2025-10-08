Previous
A distant memory... by casablanca
A distant memory...

A nostalgia moment today. We got engaged on this day back in 1992 and this photo is from a self timed shot we took at a lunch stop in Germany while driving down to the opera festival in Verona that Summer, camping all the way. Young and skinny and a looooong time ago!

No celebrations together today as he is on a course, but at least I can still look back and remember the moment of the proposal, the dinner and the red rose followed by a flight to Amsterdam the next day to buy the ring. Nice memories.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Gillian Brown ace
How romantic! Lovely photo.
October 8th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Congratulations on your wonderful day... Such a happy photo.
October 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
Sweet shot
October 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely memory.
October 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
So beautiful Casa…… fabulous that you have a photo to mark that very special day! You both picked well! X. You look gorgeous!!
October 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very romantic & a lovely photo!
October 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot and story. We were all young and skinny once, ha ha.
October 8th, 2025  
