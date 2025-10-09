Previous
Big Chair, Little Me by casablanca
Big Chair, Little Me

This was taken last weekend when my man was around for just a couple of days. It's in the woodland walk on site where the Young Fella works. I needed help getting down again LOL!
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Janice
Fun photo - that's a big chair for sure!
October 9th, 2025  
Babs
Ha ha love it
October 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Wonderful fun photo, the question is how did you get up?
October 9th, 2025  
Dianne
Fun shot!
October 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fun selfie
October 9th, 2025  
