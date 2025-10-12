Previous
The saga continues... by casablanca
The saga continues...

Some of you may remember last year in June we had a gas leak outside our house. Took 33 days after it was reported before they came and fixed it.

For the last several weeks, there was gas reported again and a chap came daily to see if it was getting worse. Eventually a week ago they started digging up the major road outside our home and put in a contraflow.

Caused chaos and we have had the incessant rumbling of cars, motorbikes and huge lorries, many with loud music blasting out while they wait day and night. Makes sleep complicated.

They never found the leak. Thinks it came from further down the road, so they have filled the three holes back in again. But that was Friday. No one has come to take the traffic lights away yet and no one has come to do any work all weekend, of course.

So we live in hope that tomorrow a chap with a flat bed may arrive to take the barriers and lights away and we can sleep again...

This Lego version of Flanders and Swann's classic The Gas Man Cometh came to mind.... enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOA_SUKEZRE
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Words fail me… lack of thought for the people who live in area
Hope they finish the job professionally and clear the street.

Thank you for the joyous Lego gasman… so fun, love the happy tune.
October 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Love this story! Reminds me of the play 'The Hole' by NF Simpson:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hole_(play)

October 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@ankers70 What a great premise for a play!
October 12th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Oh not good
October 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shots of your nightmare 😬
October 12th, 2025  
