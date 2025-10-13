Previous
Reflecting by casablanca
285 / 365

Reflecting

Took a walk at the lake yesterday morning to inhale some fresh air and let nature help. Beautiful colours across the stillness.

Young Fella did not pass, but got what the RYA call an Action Plan for things he needs to achieve before he can present for that qualification again. Thanks for your good wishes for him.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Lovely fall colours!
October 13th, 2025  
Beautiful
October 13th, 2025  
Beautiful scene. Hope he’s not too disheartened. All the best for next time.
October 13th, 2025  
