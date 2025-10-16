Previous
Triple Trunk by casablanca
288 / 365

Triple Trunk

Fascinates me to see trees that have multiple trunks from the same base. Love a bit of lichen too.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifullichen and light.
October 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Clever tree…the lichen is quite amazing especially in the light, I didn’t realise that lichen was so good for humans… breathing in the pollutants & lots more… Terrific capture…
October 16th, 2025  
