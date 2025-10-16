Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Triple Trunk
Fascinates me to see trees that have multiple trunks from the same base. Love a bit of lichen too.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
3
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3356
photos
174
followers
82
following
78% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
12th October 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifullichen and light.
October 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Clever tree…the lichen is quite amazing especially in the light, I didn’t realise that lichen was so good for humans… breathing in the pollutants & lots more… Terrific capture…
October 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
