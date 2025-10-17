Sign up
289 / 365
Shaggy Inkcap Mushroom
Some fun facts about this mushroom:
* One of these delicate mushrooms was reported as lifting a 75 by 60 centimetre paving slab 4 centimetres in 48 hours.
* If you cook with these when the caps are on the turn, they will dye everything you cook with them black.
* This mushroom is absolutely delicious but has an extremely short shelf life. If you leave one on your table overnight you will come down to a black ink puddle in the morning.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3357
photos
174
followers
82
following
79% complete
