Shaggy Inkcap Mushroom

Some fun facts about this mushroom:

* One of these delicate mushrooms was reported as lifting a 75 by 60 centimetre paving slab 4 centimetres in 48 hours.

* If you cook with these when the caps are on the turn, they will dye everything you cook with them black.

* This mushroom is absolutely delicious but has an extremely short shelf life. If you leave one on your table overnight you will come down to a black ink puddle in the morning.
