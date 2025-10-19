Sign up
Previous
291 / 365
Flashback 2014: Niagara Falls
Continuing my flashback series. Where was I on this day 11 years ago? On the Hornblower enjoying the spectacle of the glorious Niagara Falls, having travelled there on a Greyhound Bus from Toronto. We absolutely loved it, a highlight of my life.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
5
0
Embed Code
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3359
photos
174
followers
81
following
79% complete
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
2025
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
19th October 2014 3:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh that does look fabulous and is somewhere I've only ever heard about. Maybe one day! Great photo.
October 19th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Superb
October 19th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That looks fabulous, my turn will come I hope
October 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo beautiful photo and memories… love the colours
October 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great memory.
October 19th, 2025
