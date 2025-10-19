Previous
Flashback 2014: Niagara Falls by casablanca
291 / 365

Flashback 2014: Niagara Falls

Continuing my flashback series. Where was I on this day 11 years ago? On the Hornblower enjoying the spectacle of the glorious Niagara Falls, having travelled there on a Greyhound Bus from Toronto. We absolutely loved it, a highlight of my life.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh that does look fabulous and is somewhere I've only ever heard about. Maybe one day! Great photo.
October 19th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Superb
October 19th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That looks fabulous, my turn will come I hope
October 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo beautiful photo and memories… love the colours
October 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great memory.
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact