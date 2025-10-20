Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Flashback 2014: Rainbow Bridge
On this date 11 years ago, we walked from Canada to America across the Rainbow Bridge. The border is smack in the middle of the river at Niagara, so passport control is in a covered area on the bridge itself. Kind of fun really!
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3360
photos
174
followers
81
following
80% complete
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
2025
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
20th October 2014 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
We were there in Niagara some years back too! Amazing if we walked past each other!! No just looked it was June 17!
October 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@maggiemae
so near and yet so far!
October 20th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Great shot and interesting narrative
October 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2025
