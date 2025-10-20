Previous
Flashback 2014: Rainbow Bridge by casablanca
292 / 365

Flashback 2014: Rainbow Bridge

On this date 11 years ago, we walked from Canada to America across the Rainbow Bridge. The border is smack in the middle of the river at Niagara, so passport control is in a covered area on the bridge itself. Kind of fun really!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
We were there in Niagara some years back too! Amazing if we walked past each other!! No just looked it was June 17!
October 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@maggiemae so near and yet so far!
October 20th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Great shot and interesting narrative
October 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact