Flashback: Red Squirrel Jackie Day by casablanca
293 / 365

Flashback: Red Squirrel Jackie Day

On this date in 2018, I was on Brownsea Island. I photographed this red squirrel in a hushed clearing, surrounded by other photographers. I had a conversation with a lady next to me briefly about the squirrel and then her battery failed, so she said goodbye and headed off to sort it out.

That evening, I saw a photo on @30pics4jackiesdiamond 's photo project. I commented that I thought it was the same squirrel I had just posted.....and wondered if she was the lady I stood next to who ran out of battery..... and it was! But we never knew. We decided we ought to have 365 badges or something! This was her photo that day and our conversation below is still there.

https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2018-10-21

We set out to meet in person deliberately after that and I have to say, she is a joy to know. I have called her Red Squirrel Jackie ever since.

Back to my Canada/USA trip memories tomorrow. Just had to celebrate 7 years since we bumped into each other for the first time, even though we didn't know!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
A great flashback memory.
October 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
And we've met up whenever I've travelled east!! A joy to always chat and catch up 🤓
October 21st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
What an amazing coincidence and to think that @30pics4jackiesdiamond and you are both very active on 365, wonderful.
October 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely for both of you !
October 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
That’s amazing!
And a fabulous squirrel capture.
October 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great shot and story. so glad you were able to meet up again and continue your friendship
October 21st, 2025  
