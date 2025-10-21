Flashback: Red Squirrel Jackie Day

On this date in 2018, I was on Brownsea Island. I photographed this red squirrel in a hushed clearing, surrounded by other photographers. I had a conversation with a lady next to me briefly about the squirrel and then her battery failed, so she said goodbye and headed off to sort it out.
That evening, I saw a photo on @30pics4jackiesdiamond 's photo project. I commented that I thought it was the same squirrel I had just posted.....and wondered if she was the lady I stood next to who ran out of battery..... and it was! But we never knew. We decided we ought to have 365 badges or something! This was her photo that day and our conversation below is still there.
And a fabulous squirrel capture.