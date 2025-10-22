Flashback 2014: Benington, Vermont

Previous
Benington, Vermont, an absolute favourite spot of mine on earth. In this gorgeous little town with its covered bridges, Hemmings the Garage that has absolutely everything you could ever wish for for any vehicle, tree lined avenues and beautiful architectured houses, you find the grave of the poet Robert Frost in the churchyard.

The line under his name at the top of the stone shared with family members comes from his poem Lesson For Today:

"I hold your doctrine of Memento Mori.
And were an epitaph to be my story
I'd have a short one ready for my own.
I would have written for me in stone
I had a lover's quarrel with the world."

For no reason I understand, people leave coins on his grave.
Diana ace
Such a beautiful gravestone and poem, nicely presented with the colourful leaves.
October 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image and backstory, but with a certain sadness.
October 22nd, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous amongst the leaves
October 22nd, 2025  
