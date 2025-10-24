Previous
Flashback 2014: Bellevue Avenue, Newport RI by casablanca
Flashback 2014: Bellevue Avenue, Newport RI

On this date in 2014, we enjoyed exploring Newport, RI and its surrounds after our sunset sail the night before. This house is one of the many amazing mansions built at the start of the 20th century as Summer retreats for the likes of Vanderbilt and the Astors and is designated an Historic District. You wander around, thinking of the Great Gatsby and dream about owning one....

This particular house is The Elms, modelled after the 18th-century French Château d’Asnières outside Paris, originally owned by Mr and Mrs Julius Berwind, who made their fortune in the coal industry.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great tree and lovely house. Similar to my shot yesterday
October 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn I was thinking that when I saw yours!
October 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous tree!
October 24th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous
October 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Grand
October 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful old tree with its gnarling roots and rough texture and shapes in its trunk .
October 24th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
The magnificent tree is the star of the show.
October 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
+That is a knarly tree.
October 24th, 2025  
