Flashback 2014: Bellevue Avenue, Newport RI

On this date in 2014, we enjoyed exploring Newport, RI and its surrounds after our sunset sail the night before. This house is one of the many amazing mansions built at the start of the 20th century as Summer retreats for the likes of Vanderbilt and the Astors and is designated an Historic District. You wander around, thinking of the Great Gatsby and dream about owning one....



This particular house is The Elms, modelled after the 18th-century French Château d’Asnières outside Paris, originally owned by Mr and Mrs Julius Berwind, who made their fortune in the coal industry.