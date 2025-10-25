Flashback 2014: Montauk, Long Island

After Rhode Island, we drove using the car ferry in Connecticut to arrive on Long Island. This is sunset on this date 11th years ago at our motel right on the beach, after wearing shorts and t-shirts and paddling in the sea......amazing to us to be able to do that on 25th October!



We stayed at Montauk, which is right on the eastern end of Long Island and for us was essential as it has a connection to the Rick Riordan books in the Percy Jackson series. So beautiful. The next day we drove the entire length of Long Island just because we could. Loved it! Beautiful place.