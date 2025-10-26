Flashback 2014: New York City

It was 26th October 2014 and we drove from Montauk at the far eastern end, all the way along Long Island into Manhattan across the bridge and into New York City. People told us we were mad to try, but we found NYC easy to navigate as it is just grid squares, all one way and alternating left or right. We took the hire car to their NY office and left it there to explore the city on foot for three days.



This view greeted us in our hotel room in The Hilton on Times Square, looking out at the darkening city and The Hudson River beyond.