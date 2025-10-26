Previous
Flashback 2014: New York City
Flashback 2014: New York City

It was 26th October 2014 and we drove from Montauk at the far eastern end, all the way along Long Island into Manhattan across the bridge and into New York City. People told us we were mad to try, but we found NYC easy to navigate as it is just grid squares, all one way and alternating left or right. We took the hire car to their NY office and left it there to explore the city on foot for three days.

This view greeted us in our hotel room in The Hilton on Times Square, looking out at the darkening city and The Hudson River beyond.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Fabulous
October 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A city that never sleeps.
October 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Great view but I would feel very uneasy living in this so densely packed city.
October 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop I wouldn't live here, but it was great fun to visit.
October 26th, 2025  
Janice ace
I like all the lights and different colours of the buildings.
October 26th, 2025  
