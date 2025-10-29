Previous
Final Flashback 2014: NYC by casablanca
Final Flashback 2014: NYC

A few final memories of NYC 11 years ago before we left to fly home. Wall Street and the NYSE, the beauty of the art deco in the Chrysler Building, spectacular views from the Empire State Building, the splendour of Grand Central Station, Central Park. We saw a lot more in those three days, but there is a lot to see! Would love to return one day, but if I never do then these memories of our wild spontaneously arranged whistlestop trip from Toronto to Niagara, Geneva NY, Benington VT, Newport RI, Long Island and NYC will always raise a smile or six. Glad to have been there. It was a blast! Memories help on dark days.
