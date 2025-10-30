Sign up
Previous
302 / 365
Flashback 2009: Copper Beech Tree
The leaves have not turned copper yet on our 200 year old Copper Beech Tree in the garden, so this flashback is from this date in 2009 when they had. It will be another week or two this year. Weather conditions make all the difference.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3370
photos
174
followers
81
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
30th October 2009 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Autumn at its best!
October 30th, 2025
