Flashback 2009: Copper Beech Tree by casablanca
Flashback 2009: Copper Beech Tree

The leaves have not turned copper yet on our 200 year old Copper Beech Tree in the garden, so this flashback is from this date in 2009 when they had. It will be another week or two this year. Weather conditions make all the difference.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
moni kozi
Autumn at its best!
October 30th, 2025  
