Previous
Going Strong by casablanca
304 / 365

Going Strong

This Japanese Maple was a wedding gift from some lovely friends 32 years ago. We dug it up and brought it with us when we moved hours and it has absolutely thrived in this garden.

Underneath it to the right is a bench, would you believe! We haven't sat on that one in a while.....

The green is a thread of clematis from the trellis nearby.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It really seems to be thriving. I don't think anyone will be sitting the bench again
November 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful plant!
November 1st, 2025  
Hazel ace
A beautiful time of year for Japanese Maples. I think a slim person could just fit on the piece of bench which is showing!
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact