Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
304 / 365
Going Strong
This Japanese Maple was a wedding gift from some lovely friends 32 years ago. We dug it up and brought it with us when we moved hours and it has absolutely thrived in this garden.
Underneath it to the right is a bench, would you believe! We haven't sat on that one in a while.....
The green is a thread of clematis from the trellis nearby.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3372
photos
174
followers
81
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st November 2025 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
It really seems to be thriving. I don't think anyone will be sitting the bench again
November 1st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful plant!
November 1st, 2025
Hazel
ace
A beautiful time of year for Japanese Maples. I think a slim person could just fit on the piece of bench which is showing!
November 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close