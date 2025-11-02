Sign up
Previous
305 / 365
Skimming Cormorant
Looked just like an oversized winged skimming stone to me with that bounce pattern in the water as it took off when I approached! Not quite sharp, but I like him.
Young Fella's last day of the seasonal contract yesterday. Today he is back in Sainsbugs shunting trolleys, smiling on the tills and anything else that comes his way. He's a good lad.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st November 2025 1:37pm
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 2nd, 2025
