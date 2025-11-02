Previous
Skimming Cormorant by casablanca
305 / 365

Skimming Cormorant

Looked just like an oversized winged skimming stone to me with that bounce pattern in the water as it took off when I approached! Not quite sharp, but I like him.

Young Fella's last day of the seasonal contract yesterday. Today he is back in Sainsbugs shunting trolleys, smiling on the tills and anything else that comes his way. He's a good lad.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began!
83% complete

Photo Details

Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 2nd, 2025  
