Cloud Reflections by casablanca
306 / 365

Cloud Reflections

Decided to join in the One Week Only challenge and today's subject was refraction or reflection. So this vista of the clouds reflecting on the lake seemed to fit the bill.

Busy day of medical things for me, will catch up when I can.


3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
83% complete

Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 3rd, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely reflections
November 3rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice reflections
November 3rd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot. Fav.
November 3rd, 2025  
