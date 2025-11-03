Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
306 / 365
Cloud Reflections
Decided to join in the One Week Only challenge and today's subject was refraction or reflection. So this vista of the clouds reflecting on the lake seemed to fit the bill.
Busy day of medical things for me, will catch up when I can.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3374
photos
174
followers
81
following
83% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st November 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-8
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 3rd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely reflections
November 3rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice reflections
November 3rd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot. Fav.
November 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close