Food Abstract

Such was the title today...... this is part of my breakfast. Just a bite of it left. After my boiled egg every morning, I eat a Weetabix with butter on :) That tends to get a mixed reaction from people! I've loved it since I was 7 years old.



Cancelled everything in my diary this week and am resting up because I have been unwell and am due medical tests today and Friday. Resting is helping, so hopefully my symptoms will be resolveable and nothing serious. I should know more by Friday afternoon anyway.



Happy Bonfire Night to all my fellow Brits!