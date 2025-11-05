Previous
Food Abstract by casablanca
308 / 365

Food Abstract

Such was the title today...... this is part of my breakfast. Just a bite of it left. After my boiled egg every morning, I eat a Weetabix with butter on :) That tends to get a mixed reaction from people! I've loved it since I was 7 years old.

Cancelled everything in my diary this week and am resting up because I have been unwell and am due medical tests today and Friday. Resting is helping, so hopefully my symptoms will be resolveable and nothing serious. I should know more by Friday afternoon anyway.

Happy Bonfire Night to all my fellow Brits!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
84% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Not had that in years.
Hope all is ok.
November 5th, 2025  
