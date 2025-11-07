Previous
Landscape by casablanca
310 / 365

Landscape

As they always said on Blue Peter, here's one I prepared earlier and edited fresh for today...... a walk on the farm land on the edge of my town for today's topic of "Landscape."

Thanks for your kind support. More tests today, so we shall see what they say.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Nice curve to the field - although looks like plenty potential for a muddy walk.
November 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and cloudscape! You sure need wellies to go for a walk there ;-)
November 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Hope you were wasn't wearing your wellies. Good luck with the tests hope all goes well
November 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fabulous landscape
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful layers. All the best!
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rural scene.
November 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super curves of the ploughed field albeit rather waterlogged and glistening in the daylight ! Best wishes re today's tests !
November 7th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 7th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A great landscape shot and I like the edit. Best wishes for the outcome of the tests. ( My diagnosis of heart failure last month was a bit of a shock but also a huge relief as I had known all was not well. And I have new meds to take resulting in me feeling miraculously so good that Ray is telling folks I am like a new person!)
November 7th, 2025  
