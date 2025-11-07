Sign up
310 / 365
Landscape
As they always said on Blue Peter, here's one I prepared earlier and edited fresh for today...... a walk on the farm land on the edge of my town for today's topic of "Landscape."
Thanks for your kind support. More tests today, so we shall see what they say.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
9
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3378
photos
174
followers
81
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd November 2025 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-8
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice curve to the field - although looks like plenty potential for a muddy walk.
November 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and cloudscape! You sure need wellies to go for a walk there ;-)
November 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Hope you were wasn't wearing your wellies. Good luck with the tests hope all goes well
November 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous landscape
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful layers. All the best!
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural scene.
November 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super curves of the ploughed field albeit rather waterlogged and glistening in the daylight ! Best wishes re today's tests !
November 7th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 7th, 2025
Hazel
ace
A great landscape shot and I like the edit. Best wishes for the outcome of the tests. ( My diagnosis of heart failure last month was a bit of a shock but also a huge relief as I had known all was not well. And I have new meds to take resulting in me feeling miraculously so good that Ray is telling folks I am like a new person!)
November 7th, 2025
