314 / 365
314 / 365
Remembrance Day
"In Flanders fields, the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead, short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.
Loved and were loved and now we lie
In Flanders fields."
Col. John McRae
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
86% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Annie D
ace
Love the words - beautiful image to match :)
November 11th, 2025
