Remembrance Day

"In Flanders fields, the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly



Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead, short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.

Loved and were loved and now we lie

In Flanders fields."



Col. John McRae