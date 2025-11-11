Previous
Remembrance Day by casablanca
314 / 365

Remembrance Day

"In Flanders fields, the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead, short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.
Loved and were loved and now we lie
In Flanders fields."

Col. John McRae
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Love the words - beautiful image to match :)
November 11th, 2025  
