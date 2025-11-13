Previous
Evening Flight by casablanca
316 / 365

Evening Flight

This was taken on my way to the pond from yesterday's sunset. Saw the silhouette of the church across the fields and the flock of birds on an evening flight.

All my photos for a while will be ones I have taken on my short walks to the pond, but it is amazing how much you can find in such a small area that catches your eye.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
This is a beautiful image!
November 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A must see on a black background.
November 13th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Beautiful atmospheric evening view.
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact