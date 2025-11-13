Sign up
Previous
316 / 365
Evening Flight
This was taken on my way to the pond from yesterday's sunset. Saw the silhouette of the church across the fields and the flock of birds on an evening flight.
All my photos for a while will be ones I have taken on my short walks to the pond, but it is amazing how much you can find in such a small area that catches your eye.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
8th November 2025 4:17pm
narayani
ace
This is a beautiful image!
November 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A must see on a black background.
November 13th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Beautiful atmospheric evening view.
November 13th, 2025
