318 / 365
The Choirmaster
This one made me smile. My choirmaster conducting us came to mind! Not that he is Egyptian....or a goose....but he has the enthusiasm!
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
2
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana
Fabulous shot and title, I love it 😀
November 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh the joy, - such a delightful pose and capture and your comparison to the choirmaster ! fab. and a fav.
November 15th, 2025
