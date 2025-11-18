Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
On Reflection
Reflections of a house across the road from the pond. Liked it in mono.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
4
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3389
photos
174
followers
81
following
87% complete
View this month »
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
15th November 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Terrific image, great composition.
November 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
It’s great! Looks cool flipped too.
November 18th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Awesome reflections
November 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture… they’re at just the right time. Something lovely about reflections especially with ripples.
I hope you have a little more energy this morning…and the sun is shining on you 😃 even though it’s chilly. Very bright & chilly here.
November 18th, 2025
