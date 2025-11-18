Previous
On Reflection by casablanca
321 / 365

On Reflection

Reflections of a house across the road from the pond. Liked it in mono.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Dianne ace
Terrific image, great composition.
November 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
It’s great! Looks cool flipped too.
November 18th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Awesome reflections
November 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture… they’re at just the right time. Something lovely about reflections especially with ripples.
I hope you have a little more energy this morning…and the sun is shining on you 😃 even though it’s chilly. Very bright & chilly here.
November 18th, 2025  
