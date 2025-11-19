Previous
Mind your head, Doris! by casablanca
Mind your head, Doris!

Just taking off and leapfrogging you....
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Babs ace
Ha ha not a very elegant take off. Hope he didn't tread on her
November 19th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Lovely colours in the water complementing those of the ducks.
November 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - wonderful title , hope he is careful not to tread on his misses on his take off!! A lovely shot full of clarity and detail. fav
November 19th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A great capture of the moment!
November 19th, 2025  
Brian ace
LOL
November 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
November 19th, 2025  
