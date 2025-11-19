Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
322 / 365
Mind your head, Doris!
Just taking off and leapfrogging you....
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3390
photos
174
followers
82
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th November 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Ha ha not a very elegant take off. Hope he didn't tread on her
November 19th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Lovely colours in the water complementing those of the ducks.
November 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - wonderful title , hope he is careful not to tread on his misses on his take off!! A lovely shot full of clarity and detail. fav
November 19th, 2025
Hazel
ace
A great capture of the moment!
November 19th, 2025
Brian
ace
LOL
November 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close