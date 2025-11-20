Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
DSC_6740
The current UK snow missed us entirely. We just got very windy, rainy and cold so I didn't go out for my walk! This shot from a couple of days ago.
My heron coming in to land on his favourite spot on the No Fishing sign at the pond.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
0
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3391
photos
174
followers
82
following
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th November 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
