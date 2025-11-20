Previous
DSC_6740 by casablanca
323 / 365

DSC_6740

The current UK snow missed us entirely. We just got very windy, rainy and cold so I didn't go out for my walk! This shot from a couple of days ago.

My heron coming in to land on his favourite spot on the No Fishing sign at the pond.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

