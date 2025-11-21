Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Careful, Dave, it's a trap!
Doris: Have I got a double chin?
Dave: You always look lovely to me.
Doris: Are you just saying that because you don't want to answer?
Dave: Who me?
Doris: Ooooh that sounds suspicious to me.
Dave: No, no, even if you did it would be twice as much chin to love.
Doris: I knew it!!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
0
0
