Careful, Dave, it's a trap!

Doris: Have I got a double chin?



Dave: You always look lovely to me.



Doris: Are you just saying that because you don't want to answer?



Dave: Who me?



Doris: Ooooh that sounds suspicious to me.



Dave: No, no, even if you did it would be twice as much chin to love.



Doris: I knew it!!