Careful, Dave, it's a trap! by casablanca
324 / 365

Careful, Dave, it's a trap!

Doris: Have I got a double chin?

Dave: You always look lovely to me.

Doris: Are you just saying that because you don't want to answer?

Dave: Who me?

Doris: Ooooh that sounds suspicious to me.

Dave: No, no, even if you did it would be twice as much chin to love.

Doris: I knew it!!
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

