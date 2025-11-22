Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Ivy View
I am not a fan of ivy. A parasite that throttles the life out of the trees it sticks to and makes holes in walls, but I have to admit it looks pretty. A couple of trees on the edge of the wood by the pond.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
6
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st November 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chrissie
ace
I agree on as ll counts. But that’s a beautiful pic.
November 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m imagining an entrance into an enchanted garden.
November 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and light.
November 22nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@wakelys
I like that idea a lot!
November 22nd, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
November 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2025
