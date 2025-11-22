Previous
Ivy View by casablanca
Ivy View

I am not a fan of ivy. A parasite that throttles the life out of the trees it sticks to and makes holes in walls, but I have to admit it looks pretty. A couple of trees on the edge of the wood by the pond.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
89% complete

Chrissie ace
I agree on as ll counts. But that’s a beautiful pic.
November 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m imagining an entrance into an enchanted garden.
November 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light.
November 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@wakelys I like that idea a lot!
November 22nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
November 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2025  
