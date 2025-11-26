Previous
Webbed by casablanca
329 / 365

Webbed

Morning sunlight through the webs on my garden wrought iron side gate caught my eye.

Managed a walk into town and back yesterday for the first time in a month. Big achievement! Tired this morning, but happy to have had the strength. Signs of improvement. Taking it steady.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful shot. Hope you continue to improve.
November 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 26th, 2025  
Janice ace
Nice image, and great to hear your mobility is improving!
November 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful sunlight and glistening webs… so beautiful.
I’m so happy to read your energy is coming back… look after you.
Just keep loving life and life will love you back to good health. 😃
November 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊👍
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty. good to hear you are out and about again but still taking it easy. Will be in touch soon. I'm a bit busy here at the moment and by the time it gets to evening I am cream crackered
November 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Lovely image. Hope your health steadily improves. L&P
November 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot, great composition. Glad you are gaining strength!
November 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifullycomposed and captured. Happy that you are getting better.
November 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact